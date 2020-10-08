Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Paris Masters to go ahead as planned amid COVID-19 pandemic

The French Tennis Federation (FFT) has confirmed that the Paris Masters 2020, scheduled to be held from October 31 to November 8 at the Accor Arena, will go ahead.

1,000 spectators will be allowed per day to comply with the current restrictions applicable in Paris amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament organisers said in a statement on their official Twitter handle.

World number one Novak Djokovic is the defending champion as he had defeated Canada's Denis Shapovalov in the summit clash.

The ongoing French Open grand slam is allowing 5,000 spectators per day. The FFT was initially aiming to host daily crowds of 5,000 at both the Philippe-Chatrier and Suzanne-Lenglen showcourts while 1,500 fans at the smaller Simonne-Mathieu court.

The French Open was originally scheduled to start in May but had to be moved back because of the outbreak of novel coronavirus. It started on September 27 and will end on October 11.

