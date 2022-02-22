Tuesday, February 22, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Seven dead, 10 injured in explosion in factory where firecrackers were being made in Himachal Pradesh's Una district: Official
  • Govt blocks Apps, website and social media accounts linked to banned organization Sikhs For Justice
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Tennis
  5. Novak Djokovic wins his first match of 2022 in Dubai

Novak Djokovic wins his first match of 2022 in Dubai

Djokovic couldn't defend his Australian Open title last month because he was deported from the country for being unvaccinated.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
Dubai Published on: February 22, 2022 11:13 IST
Novak Djokovic of Serbia looks on against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy.
Image Source : FRANCOIS NEL/GETTY IMAGES

Novak Djokovic of Serbia looks on against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy during day eight of the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis at Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Stadium. (File photo)

Novak Djokovic won his first match of the year when he beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-3 to open the Dubai Championships here.

Djokovic couldn't defend his Australian Open title last month because he was deported from the country for being unvaccinated.

Related Stories

The United Arab Emirates allowed him entry, and Djokovic cashed in at a tournament he's won five times.

Musetti took two sets off Djokovic at the French Open last year but, on a breezy Dubai evening, the Italian wild card couldn't convert bags of break chances while trailing 3-1 in the first set and 4-2 in the second on Monday.

“I have to be satisfied with my tennis, especially after not playing for two and a half, three months,” Djokovic said on court.

"Of course, there were moments when I played great, there were moments when I made a couple of unforced errors in a row uncharacteristically. But it's normal to expect that (in my) first match after a while.”

He next faces Karen Khachanov or Alex de Minaur.

Andy Murray won his first match in Dubai since his title run in 2017.

He beat Australian qualifier Christopher O'Connell 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-5 after nearly three hours.

(Reported by AP)

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News