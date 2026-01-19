Novak Djokovic vs Pedro Martinez Live: Serbia legend Novak Djokovic is set to be in action today in the first round of Australian Open, the first grand slam of the year. Djokovic has won the Australian Open 10 times but is facing a massive challenge from the new generation stars Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. The 38-year-old will start his campaign today against Spain's Pedro Martinez who is unseeded. Who will come out on top? Can Martinez pull off an upset? or Will Djokovic sail through to the second round? Follow for live updates: