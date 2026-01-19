Live Novak Djokovic vs Pedro Martinez Live score: Serbian legend to begin quest for record 25th Slam in Melbourne Novak Djokovic vs Pedro Martinez Live: Serbian legend Novak Djokovic is set to make his 21st appearance at the Australian Open. Djokovic is seeded fourth in the tournament while Martinez is unseeded. Can Martinez pull off an upset or will Djokovic run through the opponent. Follow for live updates:

Melbourne: Novak Djokovic vs Pedro Martinez Live: Serbia legend Novak Djokovic is set to be in action today in the first round of Australian Open, the first grand slam of the year. Djokovic has won the Australian Open 10 times but is facing a massive challenge from the new generation stars Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. The 38-year-old will start his campaign today against Spain's Pedro Martinez who is unseeded. Who will come out on top? Can Martinez pull off an upset? or Will Djokovic sail through to the second round? Follow for live updates:

Australian Open 2026 live: Djokovic hunting for his 25th slam Novak Djokovic will be in action in minutes to come as the Serb legend begins his quest for his 25th Major Grand Slam and go past Margaret Court's tally of 24. He has not won a Slam since US Open 2023 but has still challenged the top guns like Sinner and Alcaraz.

Who is Pedro Martinez? Pedro Martinez is from Spain and his career-best rank is 36 with the win-loss record being 84-118 in terms of matches. He is known for height of 6.1 ft and can trouble Djokovic in terms of his reach. Let's see what happens!! Match will start soon.

When is Novak Djokovic's match? The clash between Novak Djokovic and Pedro Martinez is being pushed forward, probably due to the delay in other match on the same court. The game was earlier scheduled to start at 2:40 PM IST and now it has been scheduled for 3:30 PM IST.

Welcome!! Hello and welcome to Novak Djokovic's first-round Australian Open clash against Spain's Pedro Martinez. This is the Serbian legend's 21st appearance at the Australian Open and he is seeded fourth in the Grand Slam tournament. Djokovic is known to be a slow starter and the major question is will Pedro Martinez cash in on the same? Martinez is unseeded and the much-awaited clash is about to get underway!! Stay tuned for the latest updates: