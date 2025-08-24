Novak Djokovic US Open 2025 live streaming: When and where to watch Serb legend in action in first round? Novak Djokovic opens his bid for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title as he faces teenager Learner Tien in the first round of the US Open 2025. Djokovic's last Major came in New York two years ago. Here is how you can watch Djokovic in action in the first round.

New Delhi:

Serb legend Novak Djokovic begins his US Open campaign against teenager Learner Tien as he looks to add a historic 25th Major to his belt. Djokovic, the former No.1, is aiming to get past Margaret Court, with whom he is currently tied on 24 majors in singles.

At 38, Djokovic is in the twilight of his career and had stated after the French Open that he was 'not so sure' of his future plans post the 2025 season. Djokovic, the last surviving member of the 'Big Four', seems to be running out of gas to win a Major as the sport has seemingly entered the 'Sincaraz' era of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

The two have shared all the previous seven Grand Slams, beginning from the 2024 Australian Open and have produced some thrilling matches. They are tipped to be the favourites to meet in the final and seem unstoppable.

But fans hope Djokovic can put on a turnaround. This was the tournament where he last won a Major and equalled Court and would look to put on a similar show and go past her and into the Tennis eternity in what could be his final Grand Slam tournament.

He would be up against a 19-year-old Tien, who is known as a giant-killer, having registered four wins over top 10-ranked players in his career. He might not be a pushover for anyone. Ahead of their clash, here are the live streaming details of Djokovic's first-round match.

When will Novak Djokovic be in action at the US Open 2025 round 1?

Novak Djokovic's round 1 clash against Learner Tien will take place on Sunday, August 24 (Monday, August 25 as per IST).

Where will Novak Djokovic be in action at the US Open 2025, round 1?

Novak Djokovic's round 1 clash against Learner Tien will take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

When will Novak Djokovic's round 1 at the US Open start?

Novak Djokovic's round 1 clash will start at 4:39 AM IST on Monday (timings can be pushed forward if previous matches at the court are not over).​

Where can we watch Novak Djokovic's round 1 at the US Open on TV in India?

Novak Djokovic's round 1 clash will be available for live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV in India.

Where can we watch Novak Djokovic's round 1 at the US Open online in India?

Novak Djokovic's round 1 clash will be available on the JioHostar app and website in India.