Novak Djokovic's 'tennis father' and Davis Cup legend Nikola Pilic dies aged 87 Serbian Tennis legend Novak Djokovic's 'tennis father' and mentor Nikola Pilic passed away on Monday, aged 87. Pilic won a total of nine singles and six doubles title during his playing career and also won the US Open in Men's doubles in 1970.

New Delhi:

Croatia's tennis legend and Novak Djokovic's 'tennis father' Nikola Pilic passed away at the age of 87. The development was confirmed by his country's tennis association on Tuesday, who stated in a statement that Pilic died on Monday (September 22) and was one of the greatest players and coaches the country has ever had.

For the unversed, Pilic was one of the earliest coaches of the legendary Serbian Novak Djokovic, who has won 24 Grand Slam titles so far. Pilic also led Germany to three Davis Cup titles between 1988 and 1993 and also took Croatia to its first-ever Davis Cup title in 2005. Pilic also served as a consultant when Serbia won the tournament back in 2010.

Interestingly, Djokovic joined Pilic's academy in Germany when he was only 12 years old. The superstar once recalled the time when he joined Pilic's academy and also called him his 'tennis father'. "Nikola is my tennis father. A mentor. A man who selflessly shared his knowledge and experience about tennis and life with me. Niki's lovely wife Mija and he welcomed me with open arms to their tennis academy in Germany and treated me like their own child," Djokovic had said.

Nikola Pilic won US Open in men's doubles during his career

Nikola Pilic might have had a better coaching career but he was also a brilliant tennis player. He won the US Open in men's doubles in 1970 and overall won 15 titles during his career. He triumphed nine times in men's singles while lifting the title six times in doubles. His best singles performance at a Grand Slam tournament came in 1973 when he reached the final of the French Open, only to lose to Ilie Năstase in the summit clash.

