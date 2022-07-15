Novak Djokovic's rank falls from 4th to 7th after Wimbledon title win, Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Novak Djokovic celebrates victory

Novak Djokovic won his 21st Grand Slam title after defeating Australia's Nick Kyrgios in the final. It was his fourth consecutive and seventh Wimbledon title win.

Even after winning the title, Djokovic's ATP ranking slipped from fourth to seventh, his lowest position in four years. This is the only second time that Djokovic didn't make it into the top five spots. The last time this happened was in the year 2007.

What was the reason behind the fall in rankings of the Serb?

Djokovic was ranked number one at the beginning of the season. However, after failing to defend his Australian Open title due to his deportation from the country, he lost the top spot.

In April, Wimbledon declared a ban on Russian and Belarusian players in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, ATP and WTA announced their responses in the following month. They decided to remove ranking points from this year’s Championships. And this eventually led to no addition in points, even after Djokovic's win.

How does the rankings process work?

The winner of the title in a Grand Slam tournament including men's and women's events are awarded 2000 points. While the runner-up of the men’s event gets 1200 points, the women’s event runner-up receives 1300 points. On the other hand, Semifinalists too receive points. They receive 720 and 780 points in the men's event and women's event, respectively.

What are the benefits of high rankings?

A high ranking offers many benefits. The top 32 players are given seeds ahead of a Grand Slam. This means that the seeded players will not be playing against each other for the first two matches.

The eight players to get the most points in a calendar year, participate in the year-end ATP and WTA tour finals. On the tour too, points are awarded for each win and a total of 2000 ranking points are given to the winner of the title.