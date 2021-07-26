Novak Djokovic remains on course for Golden Slam, reaches round 3 at Tokyo Olympics

Follow us on Image Source : AP Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns to Jan-Lennard Struff, of Germany, during second round of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo

Top-ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic remains on course for a Golden Slam after a 6-4, 6-3 win over Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany at the Tokyo Games.

Djokovic is attempting to become the first man to win all four Grand Slam titles and Olympic gold in the same calendar year.

The Serb already won the Australian and French Opens as well as Wimbledon this year. He now needs the Tokyo title and the U.S. Open trophy to complete the unique collection. [Follow LIVE Coverage of 2020 Tokyo Olympics]

Steffi Graf was the only tennis player to achieve the Golden Slam in 1988.

Djokovic will next face 16th-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain. Davidovich Fokina edged John Millman of Australia 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-3.