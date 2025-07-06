Novak Djokovic reaches 100th Wimbledon win after thrashing friend Miomir Kecmanovic Novak Djokovic made light work of compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic with a straight-set win in the third round of Wimbledon 2025. Djokovic won nine consecutive games en route to his 100th Wimbledon victory, becoming only the third player to have done so.

Serbian great Novak Djokovic added another feather to his illustrious cap as he registered his 100th Wimbledon win, becoming only the second man and third player overall to have achieved the feat. Djokovic reached the milestone win after thrashing his friend Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round.

Djokovic made light work of his compatriot and won nine consecutive games from 3-3 in the first set. He did not drop a single game in the second and was 2-0 up in no time after the 3-3 stalemate in the opener.

The Serb great led 5-1 in the third set and was eyeing a comprehensive win, however, he was made to wait as his compatriot broke him to win the next three games before Djokovic found his mojo back and clinched the set and the match in the 10th to win the match 6-3 6-0, 6-4.

Djokovic third to win 100 Wimbledon matches

Meanwhile, Djokovic has become only the second man and third overall to win 100 matches at SW19. He joins Roger Federer and Martina Navratilova as the only three players to have completed a century of wins at the Major.

Reflecting on the win, Djokovic said, "Any history that I make in my favourite tournament, I'm blessed."

Djokovic is on a hunt for his 25th Major title and eighth at Wimbledon. He is currently tied with Margaret Court for most major singles titles and last won a Grand Slam in the US in 2023.

His seven titles at SW19 are the joint second most, alongside Pete Sampras and only behind Roger Federer's eight. The Serb will now face 11th seed Alex de Minaur in the round of 16 and will have a potential meeting with No.1 Jannik Sinner in the semifinals.

Talking about most wins at Wimbledon, nine-time women's singles champion Navratilova amassed 120 singles victories. Eight-time champion Federer won 105 singles wins.