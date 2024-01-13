Novak Djokovic provides update on wrist injury ahead of Australian Open title defence

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Novak Djokovic.

Serbian great Novak Djokovic has provided an update on his wrist injury ahead of the Australian Open. Djokovic, the most successful men's player at the Australian Open, is set to resume his title defence with a clash against qualifier Dino Prizmic on Sunday. He is also on a red-hot winning streak at the Melbourne Park.

Speaking on the eve of the tournament, Djokovic opened on his wrist injury. "My wrist is good. I had time from the last match against de Minaur to my first match here to recover. I've been training well.

Practice sessions pain-free so far. It's good. It's all looking good," he said.

Djokovic picked up a wrist injury during the United Cup last week when he was playing for Serbia. He needed treatment twice while facing Australia's Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinal loss. In the Australian Open, Djokovic is on a 28-match winning streak and has 10 titles to his name.

The tournament will be held across 15 days for the first time with one extra day added. Both the singles champions - Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka will be in action on the first night of the tournament. Djokovic has a habit of starting on a high note with title wins in the first Grand Slam of the year. He has won the Australian Grand Slam on four of the previous five occasions and he missed out only once when he was not allowed to contest in 2022.

“It's no different this year. I'm just hoping I can start the season in a way that I have been starting my seasons, most of my seasons, throughout my career: with a win here in Australia, in Melbourne. My favourite place, no doubt," he said.

He defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets last year to win the title. "I hope that, yeah, I'm going to be able to, if not play at the level that I did last year, then be very close to that," the Serb added.