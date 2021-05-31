Novak Djokovic planning to play at Tokyo Olympics

Image Source : AP Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic says he is planning to play at the Tokyo Olympics as long as local fans are allowed in stands.

“As I heard, there’s going to be some crowd, local crowd from Japan only,” Djokovic told a news conference at Roland Garros.

“As I understand, 20%, 30% of the capacity. If they change something, if there’s not going to be any crowd, then I’ll consider if I want to go or not. Right now I am planning to go, and I’m very excited about that."

Djokovic competed at three Olympic Games and won a bronze medal in singles back in 2008 in Beijing.

Roger Federer has made a winning return to Grand Slam tennis after 16 months away.

Federer's first match at a major tournament since the 2020 Australian Open ended with a 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 victory over qualifier Denis Istomin at the French Open.

Federer produced more than twice as many winners as unforced errors — 48 to 20 — and never faced a break point while improving to 8-0 against Istomin over their careers.

Federer had two operations on his right knee last year.

He will turn 40 in August.

Federer won the 2009 French Open for one of his 20 Grand Slam titles. He shares that men's record with rival Rafael Nadal.