Novak Djokovic overcomes unsteady start to beat Alex de Minaur and reach Wimbledon QFs Novak Djokovic defeated Alex de Minaur to reach his 16th Wimbledon quarterfinal. He overcame a poor start, laced with errors on serve, to win the match in four sets. Djokovic will now meet Flavio Cobolli in the quarterfinal.

Serbian icon Novak Djokovic overcame a poor start in his Round of 16 clash against Alex de Minaur as he survived an early exit in Wimbledon 2025. Despite losing the first set 1-6, Djokovic overcame well in the next ones to win 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 against the 11th-seeded Australian on Monday.

Djokovic had a poor start, erring in his serves big time and not being able to hold his serves. He double-faulted four times in the first set alone and faced 19 break points in the match overall.

The Serb had won 41 of his 42 service games in the tournament, but lost five of his first seven against de Minaur. "I can't remember when I've seen him play a worse set than this," John McEnroe, who won Wimbledon three times in the 1980s, said on the BBC telecast. I mean, it's literally been years."

Djokovic survives earliest Wimbledon exit since 2016

A loss to the Australian could have been Djokovic's earliest elimination at Wimbledon since he was eliminated in the third round by Sam Querrey nine years ago. That loss was very shocking as it ended Djokovic's 30-match Grand Slam winning streak, which included championships at the preceding four major tournaments in a row, making him the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to hold each of those trophies simultaneously.

However, he turned things around in the next three sets as he bids for an eighth Wimbledon title. He grabbed the middle two sets and then really took control after trailing 4-1 in the fourth. He won the last five games and 14 of the final 15 points.

Meanwhile, Djokovic had earlier defeated compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round of Wimbledon 2025 with a thumping straight-set win. Djokovic, who is on the hunt for his 25th Major Slam, thrashed Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 to make his way into the fourth round. Djokovic will now meet Flavio Cobolli in the quarterfinal.