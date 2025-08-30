Novak Djokovic outclasses Cameron Norrie in US Open, marches towards 25th Grand Slam Novak Djokovic defeated Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-1 in the US Open third round. After dropping the second set in a tiebreak, the Serbian regained control to cruise through the next two sets and book a spot in the fourth round at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

New York:

Novak Djokovic overcame a spirited challenge from Britain’s Cameron Norrie to advance to the fourth round of the US Open with a 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 6-2, 6-3 victory under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday. The three-time US Open champion showed his trademark resilience and adaptability after dropping the second set in a tense tiebreak, eventually cruising through back-to-back sets with clinical precision.

Meanwhile, a sudden off-court medical timeout after the ninth game raised alarms among fans as Djokovic appeared to tweak his lower back while reacting to an awkward ball at the net and left the court for treatment before serving out the set. He returned visibly hampered and received further attention from the physio during the first changeover of the second set. Despite that, the 38-year-old Serbian veteran settled back into rhythm, gradually shaking off discomfort as the match wore on.

Resurgent Norrie couldn’t threaten Djokovic

The second set saw a resurgent Norrie, who showed little hesitation in attacking Djokovic’s serve. The Brit struck 44 winners in total, 27 off his forehand. and edged a tight tiebreak to level the match. However, from that point, Djokovic shifted gears.

Reasserting control in the third and fourth sets, the seventh seed elevated his game across the board, dominating on serve, absorbing pressure from the baseline, and hammering 51 winners, including a career-best 18 aces at Flushing Meadows. Norrie, despite his aggression and hustle, could not keep pace with Djokovic’s depth and precision.

With the win, Djokovic advances to the last 16, where he will face Jan-Lennard Struff. The big-serving German stunned last year’s semifinalist Frances Tiafoe in straight sets earlier in the day. Meanwhile, after the game, Djokovic shared an update on his fitness, claiming that he is fine and is ready to go for the business end of the tournament. The Serbian is currently chasing a historic 25th Grand Slam.