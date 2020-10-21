Novak Djokovic pulls out of Paris Masters with no points to win

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Novak Djokovic

World no.1 Novak Djokovic said that he will not defend his Paris Masters title this season as he doesn't stand to lose any points due to the ATP Tour's revised ranking system.

"I won't play in Paris as I can't add to my points tally but I will go to Vienna and London," Djokovic told Belgrade daily Sportski Zurnal.

Djokovic won his 36th Paris Masters last season, thus surpassing Rafael Nadal as the most successful men's singles player in the tournament. He said that he is looking to play towards the end of the year in order to put a gap between him and second-placed Rafael Nadal.

"I can win up to 500 points in Vienna as I didn't play there last year and there are also a lot of points available in London. Its not my priority. My immediate task is to collect as many points as I can in a bid to put as much distance between myself and the chasing pack ahead of next season."

"I want to go down in history as the world number one with the most weeks at the top of the ATP Tour and I will do all I can to make it happen. Whether Nadal plays in Paris or not changes nothing because it's all in my hands.

