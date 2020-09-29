French Open: Novak Djokovic drops only 5 games in first round victory

Novak Djokovic's first Grand Slam action since his disqualification at the U.S. Open went as smoothly as can be.
The French Open's No. 1 seed was hardly pushed at all in a 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 victory over 80th-ranked Mikael Ymer of Sweden under a closed roof at Court Philippe Chatrier.
Djokovic broke Ymer nine times and ended up with a 32-12 edge in total winners.
Djokovic was defaulted from his fourth-round match at the U.S. Open this month for accidentally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball hit in anger after dropping a game.
There was little reason to show much frustration against Ymer.