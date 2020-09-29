French Open: Novak Djokovic drops only 5 games in first round victory

Tuesday, September 29, 2020
     
The French Open's No. 1 seed is hardly pushed at all in a 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 victory over 80th-ranked Mikael Ymer of Sweden under a closed roof at Court Philippe Chatrier.

Paris Published on: September 29, 2020 22:23 IST
novak djokovic french open 2020
Image Source : PTI

Novak Djokovic in action against Mikael Ymer in Paris on Tuesday.

Novak Djokovic's first Grand Slam action since his disqualification at the U.S. Open went as smoothly as can be.

The French Open's No. 1 seed was hardly pushed at all in a 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 victory over 80th-ranked Mikael Ymer of Sweden under a closed roof at Court Philippe Chatrier.

Djokovic broke Ymer nine times and ended up with a 32-12 edge in total winners.

Djokovic was defaulted from his fourth-round match at the U.S. Open this month for accidentally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball hit in anger after dropping a game.

There was little reason to show much frustration against Ymer.

