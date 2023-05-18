Novak Djokovic loses to Holger Rune in Italian Open quarter finals

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune

Holger Rune shocked the World No.1 Novak Djokovic again with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 win to reach the Italian Open semifinals on Wednesday, May 16. The top-seeded Djokovic retuned to the court after missing the action for three weeks due to issues with his right elbow. The reigning Italian Open champion displayed some discomfort during the second set as Rune proved better in every area from the start.

Rain suspended the game for more than an hour when Rune was serving in the second set at 4-5. But Djokovic made a brilliant comeback after game resumed with two straight points to win the second set. But Rune dominated the third set with two early breaks to record another win over the six-time Italian Open winner. Rune recorded only 15 unforced errors while Djokovic commited 35, including 22 from his forehand.

Rune, 20, also defeated the 22-time Grand Slam winner in the Paris Masters final in November 2022 which helped him to reach in his highest career rankings of World No.7. The Danish youngster also reached the Monte-Carlos Master in April but lost to Andrey Rublev in a thrilling defeat. Rune face Casper Rudd in the semi-final on May 20 and has set a target to win a maiden Grand Slam title this year.

After beating Djokovic, Rune revealed that he wants to win the upcoming French Open or one of the remaining two Grand Slams this year. "I want to win a Grand Slam this year. I hope it can be achieved at the French Open. If not, I hope to make it in the other two Grand Slams," Rune said after the game.

Latest Sports News