Novak Djokovic faces backlash after pulling out of ATP Finals for second consecutive year | See reactions Veteran Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic faced major backlash by the fans after he announced that he would not be competing in the ongoing ATP Finals, pulling out of the tournament for the second year running.

New Delhi:

Veteran Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic recently came forward and announced that he would be pulling out of the ATP finals just days before the tournament. It is worth noting that the ATP Finals are slated to be held from November 9 to November 16.

Djokovic took to Instagram to announce his decision and revealed that an annoying injury was the reason for his pulling out of the tournament. Notably, Djokovic scripted history after he won the Hellenic Championship in Greece, defeating Lorenzo Musetti in the final, but won’t be able to compete in the upcoming ATP Finals.

“I was really looking forward to competing in Turin and giving my best, but after today’s final in Athens, I’m sad to share that I need to withdraw due to an ongoing injury. I’m truly sorry to the fans who were hoping to see me play. I wish all the players an amazing tournament, and I can’t wait to be back on the court with you all soon,” Djokovic said.

Fans and experts slammed Djokovic for pulling out

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that Djokovic has pulled out of a tournament citing an injury. Many fans took to social media and slammed him for opting to play in Athens instead of prioritising the prestigious ATP finals.

Furthermore, many fans also stated that Djokovic did not want to play against the likes of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, which is why he is pulling out of the competition.

Notably, if Djokovic had decided to compete in the tournament, that would have meant that Lorenzo Musetti would not have qualified. Musetti had to win the Hellenic Championship in order to qualify for the ATP Finals, but Djokovic’s withdrawal saw him make his way into the tournament.

Fan reactions to Djokovic’s withdrawal: