Novak Djokovic equals Roger Federer's monumental Grand Slam record following win over Zachary Svadja Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic put in a good showing in the second round of the US Open 2025, equalling the record of Roger Federer. Djokovic advances to the third round of the US Open where he will face Cameron Norrie.

New York:

Novak Djokovic put in a good showing in the second round of the US Open 2025, registering his 191st win at hard courts in a Grand Slam in the open era. It is worth noting that he equalled the tally of the legendary Roger Federer. The duo now have the joint most wins on hard courts in a Grand Slam in the open era, tied at 191.

Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic advanced to the third round of the ongoing US Open 2025. Taking on Zachary Svadja in the second round of the tournament, Djokovic started the game by losing the first set. However, he made a comeback in the game, winning the next three sets and advancing into the third round.

For the third round of the tournament, Djokovic will be locking horns with Cameron Norrie, where he will be seeking to break the record and register his 192nd win on hard courts.

Djokovic opens up on his performance against Svadja

After the win, Djokovic came forward and talked about how he was not satisfied with the performance that he had put in against Svadja in the US Open 2025 second round. He revealed that he was not satisfied with his performance at the start and lauded the performance of his opponent for giving him a good fight.

“I didn’t feel that great to be honest. I wasn’t happy with my tennis for the first part of the match, but also credit to Zach for playing some really high-quality tennis,” Djokovic said after the game.

“It was unfortunate that he struggled with injury towards the end of the second set, but kudos to him for staying on the court. It was obvious he couldn’t serve as well as he did for a set and a half. I wished him all the best at the net because I think he’s playing really well,” he added.

