Novak Djokovic drops retirement hint after French Open 2025 loss to Jannik Sinner

New Delhi:

Serb legend Novak Djokovic has dropped a major hint on his retirement after losing the French Open semifinal against Jannik Sinner on Friday, June 6. In his bid for a record-extending 25th major title, Djokovic endured a tough loss at the hands of the World No.1 in straight sets 4-6, 5-7, 6-3 (3-7) at Philippe-Chatrier in 3 hours and 16 minutes.

Sinner cleared everything Djokovic threw at him, breaking the Serb three times in nine break points and keeping him at bay in the tiebreaker, something in which the 24-time Grand Slam champion is a master. Despite the sixth-seeded Djokovic breaking him once, he could not churn out enough to edge past the Italian.

Following his loss, the 38-year-old Djokovic dropped a hint with his gesture of touching the clay at the court, before confirming that this could have been his last match at Roland Garros. "This could have been the last match I played here, so I don't know," Djokovic said after the loss to Sinner. "That's why I was a bit more emotional even in the end."

"But if this was the farewell match of the Roland Garros for me in my career, it was a wonderful one in terms of the atmosphere and what I got from the crowd. I don't know really what tomorrow brings in a way at this point in my career. You know, I going to ‘keep on keeping on’. Twelve months at this point in my career is quite a long time. Do I wish to play more? Yes, I do. But will I be able to play in 12 months' time here again? I don't know."

Djokovic aims to play Wimbledon, US Open; unsure of 2026 season

While hinting at his potential last dance in Paris, the Serb also opened up on his future plans, saying he wants to play the next two Grand Slams of the year but is uncertain of his future in 2026. "Wimbledon and US Open, yes, they are in my plans. That's all I can say right now. But I feel like I want to play Wimbledon, I want to play US Open. Those two, for sure. For the rest, I'm not so sure."

The Serb is on a hunt for his record-breaking 25th title, which will put him clear of the most majors won in the singles category, the record currently jointly held by him and Margaret Court. His last major title came in New York when he won the US Open in 2023. He went winless in the four Slams last year but won the final piece he was searching for - a Gold medal at the Olympics in Paris 2024. He has a time of month to rejuvenate and gear up for Wimbledon as he looks to keep his bid for the 25th title going.

Meanwhile, Sinner has made his way into his first Roland Garros final and will meet defending champions Carlos Alcaraz in the summit clash on Sunday. Alcaraz had reached the final after Lorenzo Musetti gave a walkover following his injury in the fourth set.