Novak Djokovic chases major Grand Slam record after beating Francesco Maestrelli in Australia Open Novak Djokovic reached the Australian Open third round with a straight-sets win, recording his 399th Grand Slam victory. Madison Keys, Amanda Anisimova, Jessica Pegula and Ben Shelton also advanced as the tournament moved into Day 5.

Melbourne:

Novak Djokovic continued his measured march through the Australian Open on Thursday, moving into the third round with a straight-sets victory that mixed near-flawless control with a brief, rare lapse. The Serbian defeated Francesco Maestrelli 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, extending his dominance at Melbourne Park while inching closer to a landmark few have approached.

For much of the contest, Djokovic was untouchable on serve. After surrendering his first service game of the tournament midway through the third set, he responded immediately, regaining control and closing out the match without allowing another point to slip away. The lone break came after Djokovic followed a second serve to the net and missed a volley, an unusual error that briefly disrupted his rhythm.

The setback appeared to sharpen his focus. Djokovic broke back at love in the following game, then powered through a flawless service hold to seal the win. The result marked his 399th career victory in Grand Slam singles, leaving him one win away from becoming the first player to reach 400.

At 38, Djokovic remains driven by historic targets. He is chasing an 11th Australian Open title and a 25th major championship overall, achievements that would further extend his place at the top of the sport.

“I didn't know much about him until yesterday. Nevertheless, respect is always there. I don't underestimate anyone He's got a big serve. He's got a big game. He's lacking experience on the big stage but he's got the game to go high,” Djokovic said of Maestrelli.

Djokovic’s next opponent will be Botic Van de Zandschulp, who advanced with a four-set win over Shang Juncheng.

Madison Keys moves to next round

Elsewhere in the draw, defending champion Madison Keys overcame a second-set deficit to defeat Ashlyn Krueger 6-1, 7-5, navigating a tense stretch before reasserting control. Reflecting on her title defence, Keys acknowledged the emotional weight of returning to Melbourne as champion.

“The emotions are maybe just, like, a little bit more heightened. I think in those tough kind of moments like today, getting down in that second set, just kind of reminding yourself that you have been here before, you figured it out,” Keys said.

Keys will face Karolina Pliskova next after the former world No. 1 advanced in straight sets.