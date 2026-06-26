Novak Djokovic can meet Jannik Sinner in Wimbledon 2026 semi-final, check full draw

London:

The Wimbledon men's singles draw has placed Novak Djokovic and defending champion Jannik Sinner on course for a potential semifinal meeting. Two-time Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz, in the meantime, has already withdrawn from the competition because of a wrist injury and that has significantly altered the tournament landscape ahead of play beginning on Monday, June 29.

Djokovic, seeded seventh, will enter the Championships with a demanding projected route as he bids for a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title and a 25th Grand Slam crown. His opening-round opponent is China's Wu Yibing, but tougher challenges could arrive quickly.

An unseeded Stefanos Tsitsipas is a possible second-round opponent following the Greek's slide in the rankings, while Brazil's Joao Fonseca could await in the third round. If the seedings hold, Djokovic would then be in line to face third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals before a possible last-four clash with world No. 1 Sinner.

What’s Sinner’s route?

Sinner's projected path to the quarterfinals appears comparatively straightforward. The Italian, who begins the tournament as defending champion and top seed, is expected to face Daniil Medvedev in the last eight. Notably, Medvedev reached the Wimbledon semifinals in both 2023 and 2024 and could pose a tough threat.

Alcaraz's absence, in the meantime, has reshaped the bottom half of the draw, where Alexander Zverev moves up to the second seed. The German arrives in London after securing the first Grand Slam title of his career at Roland Garros, a result that has strengthened his credentials despite his limited success at Wimbledon.

Grass has traditionally been Zverev's most challenging surface, with the 28-year-old yet to progress beyond the fourth round at the All England Club. However, a semifinal appearance in Halle during the grass-court build-up provides encouraging form ahead of this year's Championships.

The lower half also features Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton, giving Zverev a competitive section despite Alcaraz's withdrawal.

While one of the tournament favourites will no longer take the court, the draw has ensured the battle for the Wimbledon title remains highly competitive. Djokovic's pursuit of more history now depends on emerging from the strongest half of the field, with Sinner standing as the biggest projected obstacle before the final.

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