Novak Djokovic breaks 54-year-old record, sets date with Carlos Alcaraz in Australian Open final Novak Djokovic made history at the Australian Open by becoming the oldest man to reach the final, beating Jannik Sinner in a four-hour, five-set epic. The 38-year-old snapped his losing streak against Sinner and will face Carlos Alcaraz next.

Melbourne:

Novak Djokovic added another landmark to his extraordinary career in Melbourne, becoming the oldest man in the Open Era to reach the Australian Open final after a dramatic five-set victory over Jannik Sinner. He broke Ken Rosewall's record, which was set in 1972. Rosewall was 37 years 2 days at that time. The 38-year-old Djokovic, in the meantime, survived a four-hour, nine-minute battle under the lights at Rod Laver Arena to move within one win of a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title and an 11th Australian Open crown.

Djokovic arrived in the semi-final carrying the weight of a five-match losing run against Sinner and a season defined by near-misses, having exited at the semi-final stage of all four majors in 2025. That pattern appeared in danger of repeating when he trailed by two sets to one. Instead, the Serbian resisted relentlessly, saving 16 of the 18 break points he faced and eventually overturning the two-time defending champion 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

“I am lost for words right now, to be honest. It feels surreal to be honest. Playing for over four hours, it is nearly 2 am. Reminiscing about 2012 when I played Rafa in the final and that was almost six hours. The level of intensity and the quality of tennis was extremely high and I knew that was the only way for me to win tonight against him. He won the past five matches against me. He had my mobile number, so I had to change my number for tonight,” said Djokovic, who is in his first major final since Wimbledon 2024.

Djokovic reflects on final vs Alcaraz

The match marked Djokovic’s first five-set contest since Roland Garros 2024, when he escaped against Francisco Cerundolo. His reward is a final against Carlos Alcaraz, who earlier contested the longest semi-final in tournament history, a five-hour, 27-minute win over Alexander Zverev to reach his first Australian Open final.

“I did watch [Alcaraz-Zverev]. I was very eager to get out on the court. What an incredible match. We tried to match that quality and intensity, but credit to both of those guys, battling it out. I saw Carlos after the match and he told me ‘I am sorry to delay the start of your match’, and I told him I am an old man and I need to go earlier to sleep. I am looking forward to seeing him in a few days,” Djokovic said.