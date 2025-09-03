Novak Djokovic breaks 36-year-old record, also sets new Grand Slam record in US Open Novak Djokovic reached his 53rd Grand Slam semi-final, breaking Chris Evert’s record, and became the oldest player to make all four major semis in a year. He defeats Taylor Fritz to set up a blockbuster US Open 2025 semi-final vs Carlos Alcaraz.

New York:

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic continues to defy age and rewrite history, reaching yet another Grand Slam semi-final with a gritty four-set victory over fourth seed Taylor Fritz at the US Open 2025. Under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium, the 38-year-old Serbian star dispatched last year’s finalist with a 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 win to advance to the final four.

With this latest triumph, Djokovic has now reached the semi-finals of all four Grand Slam tournaments in a single calendar year, which is a feat he's achieved for a record-extending seventh time. But more remarkably, he becomes the oldest player in tennis history to accomplish the milestone, doing so at 38 years and 94 days.

Djokovic’s career has been a catalogue of historic firsts and unrelenting dominance, and Wednesday’s win etched his name into yet another record book. His progression to the US Open semi-finals marks his 53rd appearance in the final four of a major tournament, the most of any player in Grand Slam history, surpassing the previous all-time mark of 52 set by American legend Chris Evert back in 1989. With that, Djokovic broke a 36-year-old record.

Djokovic vs Alcaraz: A classic awaits at US Open semis

Djokovic's consistency at Flushing Meadows remains unshakable. The Serb is now 14-for-14 in US Open quarter-finals, never having lost at this stage and has matched Jimmy Connors for the most semi-final appearances (14) in tournament history.

The win over Fritz, his fourth career victory over the American, sets up a highly anticipated semi-final clash against world number two Carlos Alcaraz. The 22-year-old Spaniard powered past Czech Jiri Lehecka in straight sets earlier in the day, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4, to book his place in the last four.

A classic battle is expected in the semis, as it is always anticipated in a showdown between Alcaraz and Djokovic. The Serbian, who is at the twilight of his career, will be hoping to cross the line and win his historic 25th Grand Slam, but Alcaraz, as well as Jannik Sinner, have been the biggest obstacles in the last couple of years.