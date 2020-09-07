Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Will turn this into my evolution as player and human being: Novak Djokovic after bizarre US Open exit

World no. 1 Novak Djokovic reacted after getting disqualified from US Open 2020 for hitting the line judge on Sunday. After Carreno Busta broke to lead 6-5 in the first set on Sunday, Djokovic angrily hit a ball that made contact with a lineswoman. Following an extended discussion between Djokovic and tournament officials, the match was ended.

Djokovic posted an emotional message on Instagram after the ouster from the Grand Slam and said he will turn the incident into a lesson for his growth and evolution as player and human being.

"This whole situation has left me really sad and empty. I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I‘m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong. I’m not disclosing her name to respect her privacy. As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being. I apologize to the @usopen tournament and everyone associated for my behavior. I’m very grateful to my team and family for being my rock support, and my fans for always being there with me. Thank you and I’m so sorry," wrote Djokovic on Instagram.

Indeed, the U.S. Tennis Association issued a statement saying that Friemel defaulted Djokovic “in accordance with the Grand Slam rulebook, following his actions of intentionally hitting a ball dangerously or recklessly within the court or hitting a ball with negligent disregard of the consequences."

The USTA went on to say Djokovic forfeits the ranking points and $250,000 in prize money he earned in the tournament — “in addition to any or all fines levied with respect to the offending incident.”

