Novak Djokovic achieves massive feat, surpasses Roger Federer after win against Jaume Munar Veteran tennis star Novak Djokovic performed exceptionally in the Shanghai Masters' round of 16 clash against Spain's Jaume Munar. Battling exhaustion and the head, Djokovic managed to register a stellar win.

Shanghai:

Veteran tennis star Novak Djokovic continues to defy his age and proves that he is getting better as he ages. The 38-year-old, currently competing at the Shanghai Masters 2025, managed to reach the quarter-final of the tournament after defeating Spain’s Jaume Munar.

Defeating Munar and reaching the last eight of the competition, Djokovic surpassed legendary former tennis player Roger Federer and became the oldest player in history to reach the quarter-final of an ATP Masters 1000 event.

The Serbian star registered a 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 win against Munar to book his place in the quarter-final. For his opponent in the last eight stages of the event, Djokovic will be taking on Belgium’s Zizou Bergs.

Djokovic kicked off the Shanghai Masters with a straight-sets win against Marin Cilic. He followed it up with a stellar victory against Yannick Hanfmann before taking on Munar in the round of 16.

Djokovic reflects on his win against Munar

After his win against Munar, Djokovic took to social media and thanked his fans for their support as he struggled to pull off the win in the searing heat against the Spaniard.

“Tough day at the office. Very challenging physically, luckily, I have the greatest support in the world,” Djokovic wrote on social media.

It is worth noting that Djokovic was struggling throughout the game; the 38-year-old was tested by heat, exhaustion, and leg issues. In the game, Djokovic was pushed to his limits, and the Serb was captured vomiting courtside on several occasions as well. However, the veteran, pushed to his limits, managed to dig into his reserves and pulled off a stellar performance in the third set to win the game and progress through the tournament. The Serb will be deemed the biggest favourite to go all the way and win the title, and it could be interesting to see how he fares in the upcoming games.

