'Never pleasant': Novak Djokovic opens up after facing yet another defeat against Jannik Sinner Legendary Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic took centre stage and talked about his loss to Jannik Sinner in the semi-final of the Six Kings Slam 2025, heaping praise on Sinner for his consistent performances.

Riyadh:

The annoying edition of the Six Kings Slam ended in heartbreak for legendary Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic. Taking on one of the best tennis players in the world in Jannik Sinner in the first semi-final of the tournament, Djokovic was subjected to a hefty loss at the hands of the Italian.

Taking on Djokovic, Sinner defeated the Serbian in straight sets 6-4, 6-2, booking his place in the summit clash of the exhibition tournament. After the game, Djokovic took centre stage and talked about his string of losses against Alcaraz.

He opined that the love for the game still exists within him but he was not happy with Sinner continuously defeating him in matches.

"The love of the game and the passion are there. Excuse my language, but it's never pleasant when someone kicks your butt like that on the court. But it's incredible to be able to keep playing at a high level,” Djokovic said after the game.

"Being top 5, top 10, it's nice. I'm doing my best with the body I have. I'm grateful for everything God has given me in life. It's been an incredible adventure and there's so much to celebrate,” he added.

Djokovic continued to heap praise on Sinner

Furthermore, Djokovic lauded the recent performances of Jannik Sinner, opining that his incredible prowess and form made it a short game, and congratulated him on reaching the final of the competition.

"I'm sorry you couldn't witness a slightly longer match today. It's his fault! Not mine. I tried to put pressure on him in the last game with the 0-15 point, but it didn't work. It was like a train going at full speed. He was hitting the ball to every corner of the court. He was simply too strong. Congratulations to him and good luck in the final,” Djokovic said.