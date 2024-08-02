'Never liked tennis anyway': Andy Murray shares epic post to confirm retirement from professional tennis

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Andy Murray.

Great Britain's iconic tennis legend Andy Murray has drawn curtains on his professional tennis career after losing in the men's doubles quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics.

Murray, who was participating in the doubles event alongside compatriot Dan Evans had a disappointing quarterfinal result after they lost in straight sets 6-2, 6-4 at the hands of USA's Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz.

Murray took to the social media platform 'X' formerly Twitter to share an epic caption, marking an end to his professional tennis career.

"Never even liked tennis anyway," posted Murray on X.

"I gave as much as I could to the career," Murray was quoted as saying by the ATP following his heartbreaking loss in the quarters of men's doubles. "There are obviously things that I look back on and wish that I could have done differently, but it’s been a tough time to win major titles in the sport with the players that were ahead of me. I’m proud of my achievements, my efforts and I’m looking forward to prolonged rest now.

"I’m sad to be finishing but the last couple of weeks since we arrived here have been brilliant. I’ve had a lot of fun being around the team."

Andrea Gaudenzi, the ATP chairman, congratulated Murray for an "extraordinary" career and lauded him for inspiring the next generation of players to pick up a racquet.

"Andy has been an inspiring and important force in our sport for so many years. He has embodied the values of hard work, sportsmanship, and never giving up - with his unwavering love for the game endearing him to millions of fans," said Gaudenzi.

His remarkable achievements on the court over the past two decades speak for themselves. Equally, it’s his contributions off the court, building up the next generation of athletes and championing important causes, that will define his legacy. Congratulations to Andy on an extraordinary career. Our sport has been incredibly fortunate to watch you play, and we look forward with great excitement for what’s next in your story."

Murray's storied career saw him claim three Grand Slam men's singles titles. He won the Wimbledon twice in 2013 and 2016 and also clinched the US Open in 2012.

Murray also won two gold medals in the men's singles category at the Olympics. The 37-year-old defeated Roger Federer to win at the London Olympics whereas he moved past Juan Martin del Potro in the finals to win at the Rio Olympics.