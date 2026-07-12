Linda Noskova becomes third woman after Serena and Venus Williams to achieve rare feat with Wimbledon win

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Linda Noskova captured her first Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon after overcoming a dramatic challenge from fellow Czech player Karolina Muchova in a final that swung repeatedly between control and uncertainty. The 21-year-old ninth seed eventually defeated Muchova 6-2 5-7 6-3 on Centre Court, surviving a remarkable second-set turnaround in which she lost five consecutive games after being close to victory.

Noskova had held a 6-2 5-2 advantage and missed five championship points before Muchova forced the contest into a deciding set. The final set became a test of composure, with Noskova recovering from the disappointment of the collapse and eventually completing the victory. After earning another chance to serve for the championship, she delivered an ace to create a sixth title point before finishing the match with a service winner.

“It feels incredible. Physically and mentally, it has been tough - it is never easy to get the last point,” Noskova said.

The champion also paid tribute to Muchova, her friend and Paris 2024 Olympics doubles partner, after the match. “You made it so tough for me. I'm glad I played my first major final with you and I think we made history today,” she added.

Muchova, on the other hand, praised Noskova’s ability to handle the pressure of the occasion. “It's really tough to find any words, but I'll start with Linda - my ex-friend,” joked Muchova. “The way you handled it and the way you played was unbelievable. You deserve it,” she noted.

Notably, Noskova entered the tournament with confidence after winning the Berlin title last month. She also survived a match point against Sorana Cirstea in the third round, becoming only the third woman after Venus Williams in 2005 and Serena Williams in 2009 to win Wimbledon after saving a match point.

Noskova thanks her family

After the game, she dedicated part of her victory speech to her family, remembering her mother Ivana, who died shortly before Wimbledon two years earlier. She thanked her father and relatives who travelled to watch the final before acknowledging her mother’s influence on her career.

“I want to thank my dad for coming here, for my family flying here - I know you don't like flying so I appreciate it. There is one more person I'd like to thank. I'd like to thank my mum. I wouldn't be here without her,” she said as she teared up.

Meanwhile, the victory made Noskova the third Czech women’s singles champion at Wimbledon in four years, following Marketa Vondrousova’s 2023 triumph and Barbora Krejcikova’s 2024 title. Her success also continued a rapid rise that began when she became the youngest player inside the world’s top 100 in 2022. A quarter-final appearance at the Australian Open in 2024 and a Wimbledon fourth-round run last year helped establish her as a major contender.

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