Laver Cup | Protester sets arm on fire amidst Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Diego Schwartzman

The man was protesting the use of private jets in Britain.

In what can only be termed as a shocking incident, a man lit his arm on fire to protest the use of private jets in Britain amidst the Laver Cup match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman. Acting quickly, the security officials dragged the man off court, and the match resumed shortly after.

The protester, as reported, was part of a member of the End UK Private Jets group. The group claim that carbon emissions in 2022 are genocide. The protester “has been arrested and the situation is being handled by the police,” Laver Cup organizers said in a statement.

As far as the match is concerned, Tsitsipas won the match 6-2 6-1 and helped Team Europe gain a 2-0 lead over he Rest Of The World. Earlier, Rudd beat Jack Sock to open Europe's account.

There have been other instances of high-profile tennis matches being interrupted in recent years, including during the 2009 final at Roland Roland Garros, when a man went up to Federer and tried to put a hat on his head.

At this year’s French Open, in June, a protester wearing a T-shirt with the message “We have 1028 days left” interrupted the men’s semifinal between Casper Ruud and 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic by attaching herself to the net with metal wires and glue and kneeling on the court.

