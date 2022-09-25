Laver Cup 2022: When and Where to watch final day of tournament with title on line

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg and Team Europe captain John McEnroe.

Laver Cup 2022 3rd day: The final day of the Laver Cup 2022 is set to be kicked off with the Team Europe aiming for another title win against Team World. After two days of the competition, Team Europe is leading the scoring chart with 8 points while Team World has 4 points. With the final day of the fifth edition of the event set to begin, the title is on the line in London.

When will the final day begin?

The final day of the three-day tournament begins at 12 PM local time in London and 4:30 PM IST. The third day will be played in one session itself and will feature four matches being played in singles and doubles events.

Where to watch the third-day action?

The action can be seen live on Sony Ten1 and Sony Ten1 HD TV channels in India. The matches can also be watched on the SonyLiv app.

Fixtures for the third day of the Laver Cup 2022?

For Team Europe, Matteo Berrettini, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud will be in action while the Team World will field Felix Auger-Aliassime, Jack Sock, Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz.

Matteo Berrettini and Andy Murray will pair in the doubles match against Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jack Sock to begin the day's proceedings, followed by Djokovic taking on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the next match. Tsitsipas will lock horns against Tiafoe while Ruud will play against Fritz in the final match, as per the schedule released.

Sunday's games offer 3 points each for a match win. Sitting at 8 points, Team Europe is just 2 wins away from winning the title for the fifth consecutive time. A team that reaches 13 points out of the 24 available points wins the tournament.

