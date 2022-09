Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Laver Cup 2022: Team World spoil Roger Federer's farewell party to clinch Laver Cup

Team World won the 2022 Laver Cup after they stunnedTeam Europe on Sunday as they won all three matches. Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Novak Djokovic and Frances Tiafoe defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas on the final day saw them clinch the tournament that saw Roger Federer bid farewell to the tennis fraternity.

