Jennifer Brady crushes Angelique Kerber to reach 1st US Open quarterfinal

Brady, who is one of four American women still alive in singles, will face either Petra Martic or Yulia Putintseva in her first Grand Slam quarterfinal match.

New York Published on: September 06, 2020 23:13 IST
Jennifer Brady, of the United States, serves to Angelique
Image Source : AP

Jennifer Brady, of the United States, serves to Angelique Kerber, of Germany, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 6

Jennifer Brady has extended her dominant showing at the U.S. Open and reached the quarterfinals for the first time.

The hard-hitting, 25-year-old Brady knocked off Angelique Kerber 6-1, 6-4 in the opening match Sunday. The 41st-ranked Brady used her dominant forehand to take control in a 22-minute first set.

Brady has yet to drop a set and has lost only 19 games in her four matches.

For Kerber, it was an abrupt end to a resurgent week. The 2016 U.S. Open champion couldn't make headway against Brady's consistently solid serve and groundstrokes.

Brady, who is one of four American women still alive in singles, will face either Petra Martic or Yulia Putintseva in her first Grand Slam quarterfinal match.

Brady took a medical timeout while leading 3-2 in the second set to get her left leg treated. She returned to the court with her upper leg wrapped and finished it off in an hour and 28 minutes — her longest match of the tournament.

Meanwhile, fourth-seeded Naomi Osaka plays later.

On the men's side, top-seeded Novak Djokovak is trying to stay unbeaten in 2020 and extend his bid for a fourth U.S. Open title.

