Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic: When and where to watch Six Kings Slam semi-final bout in India? With Novak Djokovic all set to take on Jannik Sinner in the first semi-final of the ongoing Six Kings Slam 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, let us have a look at the when and where to watch details of the upcoming clash between the two.

Riyadh:

The stage is set for one of the biggest games of the ongoing Six Kings Slam. Italy’s Jannik Sinner will lock horns with the legendary Novak Djokovic in the first semi-final of the tournament. The two stars will take on each other on October 16 for a shot at booking the berth for the final.

It is worth noting that the competition is being played in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and it could be interesting to see who comes out on top in the last four stages of the tournament.

Notably, Sinner reached the semi-final of the tournament, and Stefanos Tsitsipas was in the quarter-final of the competition and the Italian star will hope to maintain his winning run, but it could prove to be a daunting task to defeat the player with the most Grand Slam wins in history, Novak Djokovic.

Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic Broadcast Details

When is the Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic match?

The Six Kings Slam semi-final 1 will be played on Thursday, October 16.

At what time does the Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic match begin?

The Six Kings Slam semi-final 1 will begin at 11:30 PM IST.

Where is the Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic match being played?

The Six Kings Slam semi-final 1 will be played in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Where can you watch the Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic match on TV in India?

The Six Kings Slam semi-final 1 will not be broadcast on TV.

Where can you watch the Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic match online in India?

Indian tennis fans can watch the Six Kings Slam semi-final online on the Netflix app and website.

