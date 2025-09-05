Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime: Head to Head record ahead of US Open 2025 semifinal Soon after the much awaited Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic clash, Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime will lock horns in the US Open 2025 semis. The match is set to be played at 4:30 AM IST on September 6. Here's the head to head record between Sinner and Felix.

Even as the crowd will be enjoying the blockbuster clash between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open semifinal, Felix Auger-Aliassime will be getting ready to face the ultimate favourite Jannik Sinner in the other knockout game soon after. The match between the two players is scheduled to get underway at 4:30 AM IST on September 6 (Saturday). Sinner is a massive favourite given his form, but the 25th seed Felix has reached the semis of US Open for the first time since 2021.

Felix took down the likes of Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, and Alex de Minaur, who were better seeded than him, on his way to the semis. He is in great form at the moment, but will have to play out of his skin against Sinner, who has dropped only one set, in the third round, at the US Open this year in five matches so far.

Having said that, when it comes to the head-to-head record between Sinner and Felix, the latter is leading 3-1 in four matches. Felix got a walkover in one of the matches, so effectively, they have battled against each other thrice before, with the Canadian winning two while Sinner's only win came earlier this year.

Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime Head to Head record

Winner Event Round Surface Year Jannik Sinner CinCinnati Quarterfinal Hard 2025 Felix Auger-Aliassime (Walkover) Madrid Quarterfinal Clay 2024 Felix Auger-Aliassime CinCinnati Round of 16 Hard 2022 Felix Auger-Aliassime Madrid Round of 16 Clay 2022

Jannik Sinner facing Felix for the first time in a major Grand Slam

Interestingly, Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime are facing each other for the first time in a major Grand Slam and also in the semifinal. Before the upcoming clash, they only locked horns in the quarterfinals and round of 16. Their earlier face-offs came in the Cincinnati Open and the Madrid Open, twice each.