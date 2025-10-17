Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz: When and where to watch Six Kings Slam final in India? The stage is set for the final of the Six Kings Slam 2025. Jannik Sinner will lock horns with Carlos Alcaraz for a shot at the title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 18. Ahead of the clash, let us have a look at where to watch the details of the clash.

The final of the ongoing Six Kings Slam has been decided. World numbers 1 and 2, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, will take on each other in the summit clash of the exhibition tournament in hopes of getting their hands on the title. It is worth noting that both Sinner and Alcaraz have been on the top of the tennis world for quite some time now.

The duo are consistently seen in Grand Slam finals, taking on each other, and the same is the case with the Six Kings Slam. Interestingly, Sinner reached the final of the tournament after defeating the legendary 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic.

On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz reached the final after he defeated Taylor Fritz in the second semi-final, and now, both Sinner and Alcaraz will hope to put in their best performance in the final. Notably, the last time the two took on each other was in the US Open 2025 final, where Alcaraz came out on top, ending Sinner’s reign as the world number 1.

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Broadcast Details

When is the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz match?

The Six Kings Slam final will be played on Satuday, October 18.

At what time does the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz match begin?

The Six Kings Slam final will begin at 10:00 PM IST.

Where is the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz match being played?

The Six Kings Slam final will be played in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Where can you watch the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz match on TV in India?

The Six Kings Slam final will not be broadcast on TV.

Where can you watch the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz match online in India?

Indian tennis fans can watch the Six Kings Slam final online on the Netflix app and website.

