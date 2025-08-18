Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz: Head to head record in finals ahead of Cincinnati Open summit clash It will be Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Cincinnati Open 2025. The much-awaited fixture is set to take place at 12:30 AM IST on August 19. Sinner vs Alcaraz is a new rivalry brewing up in tennis. Ahead of the final, here's the head-to-head record between them in finals.

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are set to face each other in the final of the Cincinnati Open. The match is scheduled to take place at 12:30 AM IST on August 19 (August 18 as per local time). A rivalry is brewing between them as the two talented players have locked horns in the final of the major tournaments quite a few times. This is the sixth time, Sinner and Alcaraz will be locking horns in the final.

Sinner vs Alcaraz - H2H record in finals

As far as the overall head-to-head record is concerned, Alcaraz is leading 8-5. When it comes to the finals, the duo has faced off five times so far and here as well, Alcaraz is leading 3-2. The first-ever final between Sinner and Alcaraz was played in 2022 on the clay court at the Croatia Open (ATP 250) in Umag. Sinner emerged victorious then, beating his 19-year-old Spanish rival in straight sets - 6-7, 6-1, 6-1.

However, Alcaraz came back strong, beating the Italian in three consecutive finals in the China Open (ATP 500), ATP Masters 1000 Rome, and the French Open. However, Sinner avenged these defeats recently at Wimbledon on the grass court, making the head-to-head count 2-3 in the finals.

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Head to Head record in final

Winner Event Surface Year Jannik Sinner Wimbledon Grass 2025 Carlos Alcaraz French Open Clay 2025 Carlos Alcaraz ATP Masters 1000 Rome Clay 2025 Carlos Alcaraz China Open (ATP 500) Hard 2024 Jannik Sinner Croatia Open (ATP 250) Clay 2022

Can Sinner make it 3-3 in the finals tonight?

Jannik Sinner now has a chance to make it 3-3 in the finals against Carlos Alcaraz. He has been in good form recently and is also top-seeded in the Cincinnati Open. This clash is also being looked at as the dress rehearsal of the upcoming US Open that is set to start on August 24.

