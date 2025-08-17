Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz H2H record ahead of Cincinnati Open 2025 final Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will be meeting in their fourth final in three months. Alcaraz and Sinner have met each other in showdown clashes in the Italian Open, French Open and Wimbledon this year. Ahead of their Cincinnati Open final, here is their head-to-head record.

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will be meeting each other in another final as the two have set a showdown clash at the Cincinnati Open 2025. Sinner defeated French qualifier Terence Atmane, while Alcaraz outclassed German third seed Alexander Zverev in their respective semifinals in straight sets.

Sinner, the defending champion in Ohio, unleashed his class in the semifinal on the hard court event as he won a whopping 91% of his first serve. The Italian played the clash on his 24th birthday and did not face a single break point, and broke the Frenchman's serve twice in five attempts. He cruised his way to a 7-6 (4), 6-2 win in 86 minutes.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz defeated the struggling Zverev in the semifinal 6-4, 6-3 as he hunts for his maiden Cincinnati title, having lost his only previous final to Novak Djokovic in 2023.

This will be the fourth final meeting between Sinner and Alcaraz in three months this year. They both met each other in the Italian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon finals this year, with Sinner having won only the last one.

Sinner defeated Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final last month in four sets after having lost the French Open final after failing to convert on three championship points in Paris. Alcaraz had won the Italian Open in Rome in straight sets 7-6 (7-5) and 6-1.

On facing Sinner in the final in Ohio, Alcaraz said, "It's going to be a very, very difficult match, but hopefully it's going to be, in any case, a good match."

"Hopefully, it's a very high-level match. That's what, for us players, is important, but also for the people who are watching… We will see what kind of fun is going to (happen) on Monday,” he added.

The upcoming meeting between the two stars will be their 14th overall face-off. Alcaraz leads the H2H record against Sinner 8-5 and would be gunning to extend his lead for his maiden title win in the tournament that acts as a preparatory event for the US Open.

Sinner vs Alcaraz H2H record:

Matches Played: 13

Matches won by Alcaraz: 8

Matches won by Sinner: 5