Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Cincinnati Open live streaming: When and where to watch final in India? Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have produced some brilliant clashes in their gripping rivalry. The two are set to meet each other in the final of the Cincinnati Open 2025, the tournament which acts as a dress rehearsal for the US Open 2025.

New Delhi:

Modern stars Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz go toe-to-toe once more this year as they face each other in the Cincinnati Open 2025 final on Monday, August 18 (Tuesday as per IST). Sinner and Alcaraz have emerged as two players who look to be the next big things in tennis after the glorious years of the 'Big Four'.

The two share nine singles Grand Slams between them, with promises of much more. They have won all the previous seven Majors between them, with Novak Djokovic being the last winner apart from these two at the 2023 US Open.

Sinner vs Alcaraz in finals this year

The two have produced some of the epic clashes, with the French Open final this year being hailed as one of the best Roland Garros title clashes. This will be their fourth final meeting in three months this year, following their title clashes in the Italian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon.

Alcaraz has edged out Sinner in two of these three finals, with his wins in Rome and Roland Garros. Sinner pulled one back at SW19 with a four-set win.

As the US Open stands less than a week away from now, the two would be eager to win the dress rehearsal event at the hard court, the same surface which is used in New York.

What is the H2H record between Sinner and Alcaraz?

Sinner and Alcaraz have faced each other 13 times, with the 22-year-old Alcaraz enjoying an 8-5 lead over his two-year elder opponent. They have met each other in five finals, with the Spaniard holding a 3-2 edge over the Italian.

Sinner is the defending champion at Ohio with his victory over Frances Tiafoe in 2024. If he beats Alcaraz, Sinner will be the first double Cincinnati champion in consecutive years since Roger Federer did so in 2014 and 2015.

Ahead of the final, here are the live streaming details of the final between the two players.

When will the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Cincinnati Open 2025 final take place?

The Cincinnati Open 2025 final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will take place on Monday, August 18 (Tuesday, August 19 as per IST).

Where will the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Cincinnati Open 2025 final take place?

The Cincinnati Open 2025 final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will take place at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio.

When will the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Cincinnati Open 2025 final start?

The Cincinnati Open 2025 final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will start at 3:00 PM ET on Monday (12:30 AM IST on Tuesday).​

Where can we watch the live streaming of the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Cincinnati Open 2025 final on TV in India?

The Cincinnati Open 2025 final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will not be available for live telecast in India.

Where can we watch the live streaming of the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Cincinnati Open 2025 final online in India?

The live streaming for the Cincinnati Open 2025 final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will be available on SonyLiv.