New Delhi:

Jannik Sinner’s preparations for the Australian Open 2027 have suffered a major setback after the Italian underwent surgery on his right knee in Finland on Tuesday. The five-time Grand Slam champion has confirmed on social media that he underwent surgery, but hasn’t confirmed a return date, which has raised questions about his participation in the Melbourne tournament, starting January 17.

The 2026 Wimbledon champion had initially hoped to overcome the problem through treatment and rehabilitation. However, after several months without the expected improvement, the 24-year-old opted for a surgical procedure to address an issue involving his iliotibial band. Sinner shared the development through a statement on X, explaining why surgery had become necessary despite earlier signs of progress.

“Over the past few months, together with my team, we've tried everything to treat my injury without surgery. After some very encouraging progress early on, my knee unfortunately didn't respond as we'd all hoped. That's why today I underwent a minor surgery to improve the condition of my iliotibial band. I really miss being on court and will now begin my recovery process together with my team,” Sinner said.

Meanwhile, the operation was carried out by Finnish knee specialist Lasse Lempainen. Sinner's medical recovery will now determine when he can resume training and competitive tennis.

Sinner explains reason behind surgery

The latest development follows his decision to end his 2026 campaign last month because of persistent inflammation. During a news conference in Milan earlier this month, the Italian had stressed the importance of following medical advice instead of risking further complications.

“I have to respect the protocols at the moment because if we rush things, we could have more serious problems,” Sinner said.

Knee specialist Fabrizio Terrone subsequently told Sky Sports that rehabilitation could require at least three to four months. Such a recovery period would put the Australian Open beyond reach, although Sinner has yet to announce any withdrawal.

The injury has also disrupted his plans to compete at the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia in late December.

Sinner's absence would be significant given his previous success in Melbourne, where he has lifted the trophy twice. He also missed the US Open following the interruption to his season.

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