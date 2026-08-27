Jannik Sinner's withdrawal reshapes 2026 US Open as Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic land in same half

New Delhi:

Jannik Sinner’s withdrawal has dramatically altered the complexion of the 2026 US Open men’s singles draw, leaving Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic on course for a potential semi-final meeting in New York. The world No.1, Sinner, will miss the tournament because of a right-knee injury and his absence removes one of the leading contenders and gives several players a clearer route through the draw.

Alcaraz, in the meantime, begins his title defence as the second seed after spending four months away from competition because of a wrist injury. The Spaniard opens against Roman Safiullin and could subsequently meet Jaime Faria before a projected third-round clash with Matteo Arnaldi. Alexander Bublik or Tommy Paul could await in the fourth round.

Djokovic, seeded fourth, starts against Argentina’s Mariano Navone. The 39-year-old is pursuing a fifth US Open crown and a record 25th Grand Slam title. His route could also make managing the physical demands of New York important, particularly with the heat and humidity potentially adding to the challenge.

Meanwhile, the Serbian and Alcaraz occupy the same half of the draw, creating the possibility of another meeting between two of the sport’s biggest names before the final.

Who benefits from Sinner’s absence?

Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton and Felix Auger-Aliassime are among the players positioned to benefit from the top seed’s absence, while the projected quarter-final match-ups offer several possible high-profile contests.

On the other hand, the women’s tournament brings a different pursuit of history. Aryna Sabalenka, the top seed and defending champion, will begin against Camila Osorio as she seeks a third successive US Open title. Elena Rybakina, seeded second and the reigning Australian Open champion, starts against wildcard Thea Frodin. Third seed Jessica Pegula faces Elena-Gabriela Ruse, while fourth seed Coco Gauff meets Viktoriya Golubic.

Notably, Sabalenka will have a deep group of challengers to negotiate. Rybakina remains among the leading threats, while Gauff enters the tournament after winning Cincinnati. Eighth seed Iga Swiatek also arrives with momentum after capturing the Toronto title and reaching the Cincinnati semi-finals.

Mirra Andreeva, Pegula, Linda Noskova, Amanda Anisimova, Naomi Osaka and Karolina Muchova add further depth to a field containing several potential champions.

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