Jannik Sinner ruled out of Shanghai Masters, suffers severe leg injury: Watch

Defending champion Jannik Sinner has been forced to withdraw from the ongoing Shanghai Masters due to a leg injury. The 24-year-old Italian began experiencing pain during the fourth game of the third set in his third-round match against the Netherlands’ Tallon Griekspoor. Trailing 7-6 (7-3), 5-7, 2-3, Sinner made the difficult decision to retire, visibly struggling to walk off the court.

With Carlos Alcaraz having already pulled out following an injury sustained at the Japan Open, Sinner was seen as the frontrunner for the title in Shanghai. However, he too has now been sidelined, marking a disappointing turn of events for the tournament’s top contenders.

As things stand, the 27th seed Griekspoor will face French Valentin Vacherot in the next round after his opponent, 20th seed Tomas Machac, also retired injured. Meanwhile, after his match against Sinner, Griekspoor spoke about the unfortunate end and wished the Italian a speedy recovery.

“[It was] a very unfortunate ending to what I thought was a high-quality match. Not the way you want to win. I wish him a speedy recovery,” Griekspoor said.

Novak Djokovic progresses to round of 16

Novak Djokovic beat Yannik Hanfmann to progress to the round of 16 in the Shanghai Masters. After a sluggish first set, the Serbian bounced back, winning back-to-back sets to get the job done. During the game, Djokovic received immense support from the crowd, which he thanked later on.

“The crowd got me up, and towards the end of the second set, I started to get into it more. I have often had to fight in matches that maybe I wasn't the better player - battling through is something I am quite familiar with throughout my career, but I hung in there and showed a lot of guts,” Djokovic said.

“It's brutal when you have over 80% of humidity day after day - particularly for the guys when they're playing during the day with heat, with sun, it's even more brutal,” he added.