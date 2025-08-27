Jannik Sinner eyeing title defence, makes quick work of Vit Kopriva in US Open 2025 round 1 Top seed Jannik Sinner put in an excellent performance in round 1 of the ongoing US Open 2025, taking on Vit Koprova, Sinner defeated his opponent in straight sets and talked about how good it felt to come back to the tournament.

New York:

The US Open 2025 campaign began for defending champion Jannik Sinner. The top seed had made all the headlines recently after he had to pull out of the Cincinnati Open final due to illness and did not participate in the US Open 2025 mixed doubles clashes as well.

However, having made a full recovery, Sinner looked at his very best as he took on Czech Vit Koprova on August 26 in round 1. The Italian superstar looked back to his very best as he dispatched Koprova 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 to reach the second round.

The two stars locked horns for one hour and 38 minutes, looking free in his movements. Sinner attacked with precision and made quick work of Koprova, who struggled to keep up with the top seed.

It is interesting to note that the 24-year-old has won the last three hard-court Grand Slams, and he will be looking to add another title to his resume as he aims for a successful title defence.

Sinner opens up on his US Open 2025 start

After the win, Sinner talked about how good it feels to come back to the US Open. He revealed that he has amazing memories from playing in Flushing Meadows.

"I have amazing memories, Every year is different and you come here starting this tournament hopefully in the best possible way, which I have done. Coming back to a Grand Slam, where the emotions are still running - I'm very happy to come back here and compete against the best players in the world,” Sinner was quoted as saying by the BBC.

It is worth noting that after the win against Koprova, Sinner will be taking on Australia's world number 36, Alexei Popyrin, in the second round of the US Open 2025.

