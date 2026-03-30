Jannik Sinner defeats Jiri Lehecka to complete 'Sunshine Double', clinches Miami Open 2026 title

Miami:

Italian tennis superstar Jannik Sinner is hot on the trail of Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in the ATP rankings. The star player clinched the Miami Open 2026 final as he defeated Czech Jiri Lehecka with a score of 6-4, 6-4. Registering a comfortable victory, Sinner completed the ‘Sunshine Double’, which means that he has won the Indian Wells and Miami Open as well.

The victory could mean a statement for Carlos Alcaraz that he would have to keep up with his performances if he wants to stay atop the ATP rankings. The straight-sets victory also revealed how ahead of the pack the duo of Sinner and Alcaraz are.

It is worth noting that Jannik Sinner has won his last 34 sets at Masters events. He also joined Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal as the only men to claim three consecutive titles in the tournaments below the Grand Slams.

Sinner reflected on his performance after the win

After winning the Miami Open title, Jannik Sinner came forward and talked about his performance. He talked about the preparation that he has put in to be in his position and expressed how grateful he was for his team.

"It has been an incredible swing for me and I'm extremely happy with the work we did to be in this position. We had some good practice days before Indian Wells and seeing this kind of result makes me happy, as does the level we are trying to produce and the player we're trying to achieve,” Sinner said after the game.

In the final, the Italian won 92 per cent of his first-serve points. However, despite the win, Sinner is still quite behind Carlos Alcaraz in the ATP rankings, and the star player will hope to keep up his performances.

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