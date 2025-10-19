Jannik Sinner defeats Carlos Alcaraz to clinch his second successive Six Kings Slam title Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner put in an exceptional performance against Carlos Alcaraz in the Six Kings Slam final, defeating him in straight sets as Sinner took home a huge cash prize and the title as well.

Riyadh:

Italian tennis superstar Jannik Sinner put in a brilliant performance in the final of the Six Kings Slam. Taking on the world number one, Carlos Alcaraz, the two were set for yet another electric encounter in Riyadh on October 18. However, Sinner dominated the majority of the game and managed to register a straight-sets win.

Where many hoped for a tight clash, it was all one-way traffic for Jannik Sinner. Taking just 73 minutes, Sinner defeated Alcaraz 6-2, 6-4 to take home a whopping Rs 52.7 crore.

It is worth noting that the Six Kings Slam is an exhibition tennis tournament, and the results do not count towards ATP rankings or head-to-head records. However, the world number two had a point to prove after he had recently lost against Alcaraz in the US Open final.

Sinner speaks after his win against Alcaraz

After the win, Sinner took centre stage and talked about his performance against Alcaraz, recounting the many times that he has lost against the Spaniard in the season. He talked about how big an honour it is to play against him.

“Especially this season, we played many, many times, I lost also many times against Carlos, it’s a huge pleasure and an honour to share the court with him, but at the same time, you want to get better as a tennis player. It's nice to have a great rivalry and also, more importantly, a great friendship off the court, and we have a very, very special, special friendship, and it's very nice,” said Sinner after the match.

Notably, the Six Kings Slam featured some of the biggest names in tennis, with the likes of Djokovic, Zverev, and Fritz participating in the competition as well.