Jannik Sinner beats Novak Djokovic in straight sets to set date with Zverev in Wimbledon 2026 final

London:

Defending champion Jannik Sinner stormed into the Wimbledon 2026 men's singles final with a commanding 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory over seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in Friday's semi-final at the All England Club. The world No. 1 produced a clinical straight-sets display to end Djokovic's bid for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam singles title and book his place in a second successive Wimbledon final.

Sinner, who won the title last year, will face Alexander Zverev in Sunday's championship match after the German defeated British wildcard Arthur Fery in the other semi-final earlier in the day.

More to follow..