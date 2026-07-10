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Jannik Sinner beats Novak Djokovic in straight sets to set date with Zverev in Wimbledon 2026 final

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

Defending champion Jannik Sinner reached the Wimbledon 2026 final after defeating seven-time winner Novak Djokovic in straight sets. The world No. 1 won 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to end Djokovic’s 25th Grand Slam hopes and set up a final against Alexander Zverev.

Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner Image Source : AP
London:

Defending champion Jannik Sinner stormed into the Wimbledon 2026 men's singles final with a commanding 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory over seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in Friday's semi-final at the All England Club. The world No. 1 produced a clinical straight-sets display to end Djokovic's bid for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam singles title and book his place in a second successive Wimbledon final. 

Sinner, who won the title last year, will face Alexander Zverev in Sunday's championship match after the German defeated British wildcard Arthur Fery in the other semi-final earlier in the day.

More to follow..

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Jannik Sinner Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2026
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