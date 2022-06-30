Davis Cup 2022: India to face Norway for the first time

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER India has made it thrice to the finals of the Davis Cup – in 1966, 1974, and 1987.

The All India Tennis Association announced that Norway has confirmed of hosting India in their next World Group I tie on September 16 and 17.

"India has made it thrice to the finals of the Davis Cup – in 1966, 1974, and 1987 – the ‘World Cup of Tennis’ as the premier international team event is popularly described by the International Tennis Federation", AITA said in a statement.

India will face Norway for the first time in the prestigious event.

"There is a lot of hope and anticipation amongst the fans as India and Norway will face each other for the first time in the history of the Davis cup and we look forward to observing some scintillating Tennis from the Men in Blue", AITA added.

The hosts had a choice of playing either on Thursday-Friday or Friday-Saturday and Noway picked the first option.

