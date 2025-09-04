India's Yuki Bhambri reaches his first-ever Grand Slam semi-final after doubles victory India's Yuki Bhambri, alongside his partner Michael Venus, reached his first-ever Grand Slam semi-final after a stellar win against Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram in the quarter-final of the US Open 2025 men's doubles category.

New York:

The US Open 2025 has seen some spectacular matches being played so far. From stars like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula, the stars have been putting in their best effort. However, the men’s doubles category has seen the duo of Michael Venus and India’s Yuki Bhambri script history.

The Indo-Kiwi pair took on Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram in the quarter-final of the US Open 2025 on Court 17 in New York. The duo stunned them 6-3, 7-6, and 6-3 in the last eight clash and made their way into the semi-final. They took on Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram and managed to register a stellar victory.

They are set to take on Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury in the semi-final of the tournament and will be hoping to put in their best performance. It is worth noting that this is Bhambri’s best Grand Slam run of his senior career, and he will aim to extend his run in the upcoming game.

Bhambri opens up on his performance in the quarter-finals

Speaking after the game, Yuki Bhambri came forward and talked about how tough the game was and also talked about his long partnership with his partner, Michael Venus.

“It’s nerve-wracking, nothing good going on in the head. It was a really tough match. Our opponents made it extremely difficult for us with their vast experience as multiple Grand Slam champions, made it very difficult for us,” Bhambri said after the game.

“We have been friends for over 15 years, and the timing felt right to start competing together. I am genuinely happy to be by his side on the court. Having faced him multiple times as an opponent, I don’t want to be against him. It has been a wonderful journey so far, starting from the US summer tournament in Washington, and we are happy with the progress we’ve made together,” he added.

