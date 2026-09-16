Rohit Rajpal evaluates Team India's Davis Cup chances ahead of South Korea clash

New Delhi:

For the first time in nearly three decades, Team India stands on the precipice of a major Davis Cup breakthrough. They won their last quarterfinal match back in 1993 when Leander Paes and Ramesh Krishnan famously defeated France 3-2 in Frejus. Since then, there’s been a dry spell.

Now, entering the world group top 16, India faces a crucial away tie against South Korea, with the aim of securing a spot in the World Finals in Bologna, Italy. Ahead of the clash, Indian Davis Cup captain and former player Rohit Rajpal spoke exclusively to India TV as he discussed the

team's chances, player dynamics, tactical challenges, and the broader future of Indian tennis.

A historic opportunity

India defeated the Netherlands in the opening round of the Davis Cup in Bengaluru. They ensured a perfect start, but the match against South Korea won't be a cakewalk. Rajpal noted that South Korea have named a very strong squad and also highlighted that he wished the match was played in India.

"It's been 30 years since we played such a high-voltage match. We are in the Top 16 already in the world, and right now we are playing to go into the World Finals, which will be in Italy and Bologna. We are not thinking about that as yet because we have a tough match ahead of us. To get here, the South Korean team is also very, very good. I would have really been happy had this match been in India, but that's not the case," Rajpal said.

However, despite the away venue, Rajpal remains confident in the squad's core strengths across singles and doubles.

"I give ourselves a very good chance because right now we have two very good singles players in Sumit Nagal and Sureshkumar Dhakshineswar. If they both play to their top potential, then we certainly have a very good chance. In doubles, I am confident. India have a history of having good doubles players. We have a lot of depth,” he noted.

Decoding the away challenge & court conditions

Playing outdoors on hard courts in South Korea presents significant tactical variables, particularly regarding court speed and bounce. Rajpal believes that the conditions might trouble the Indian contingent, especially as Sumit prefers little slow and bouncy.

"On hard courts, you can have very slow hard courts, medium, or very fast if you want. Fast suited us earlier, or medium-to-fast, I would say, keeping Sumit's game in mind as well, since he prefers it a little slow and bouncy. Local conditions provide a massive advantage. In our time, we used to host big teams on grass because that was our culture, and we beat many top teams by bringing them onto grass courts," Rajpal said.

Beyond the court surface, preparing for lesser-known opponents on tour poses a unique scouting challenge compared to top-ranked ATP players.

"If you are on tour, people observe and decode your games. Top players have an extensive team travelling with them. One part ensures you get proper hitting rhythm, taking care of nutrition, recovery, and physios. But there is also someone who sits and watches your upcoming opponent well in advance—analysing how they play, their form, and decoding their game down to seconds of weakness. They stay one step ahead so there are no surprises," Rajpal said.

Collaborative leadership and strategic decisions

Managing a squad that combines seasoned veterans alongside younger talent requires an inclusive leadership style. Rajpal emphasised the importance of collective decision-making within the setup and how communication with every athlete is extremely important during the entire tournament.

"When I became captain, I made sure that the decision-making process included the senior members of the team sitting together. I don't like taking isolated decisions, and in my opinion, no captain should. It's important that you discuss with your players, gauge their feelings, understand their confidence levels, and see how they take your strategy. When Rohan Bopanna was playing under me earlier, Rohan, Yuki, and I would always sit down together," Rajpal stated.

Evaluating talent and the future pipeline

Addressing the long-standing question of filling the void left by past Indian tennis icons, Rajpal highlighted the consistency of current baseline leader Sumit Nagal while offering high praise for emerging player Sureshkumar Dhakshineswar.

"In all fairness, Sumit Nagal came into the top 100, stayed there, and has beaten some very top players. He even took a set off Roger Federer at the US Open. Sumit has been very consistent for a long time and equally good, if not better than Somdev Devvarman," Rajpal remarked.

"Sureshkumar Dhakshineswar, if I see his game in today's time, is probably one of the best and most complete players India has ever produced. His game is so big that if this kid is guided properly... he came out of the collegiate system, so he's already 25, which is a slight disadvantage in terms of years left. But if he is backed with the right money and tournament picks, he has a definite chance of getting into the Top 50. He can play from the back of the court, volley well, serve beautifully, and return well," Rajpal added.

Rajpal also highlighted the role of government funding in supporting modern Indian athletes. He jokingly mentioned the desire to play in the current era because of the current funding and the support of the coaches and physios.

"Government support has increased significantly—I wish we were playing in this era because of the funding provided now for travel, coaching, and physios. What the government is doing for tennis players is great. Taking advantage of this alongside private sponsors, players have a great opportunity to prove themselves," Rajpal said.