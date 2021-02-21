In Numbers: All the stats behind Novak Djokovic's record 9th Australian Open haul at Melbourne Park

Image Source : AP Novak Djokovic

In a period of uncertainty across the globe, certain aspects in tennis have remained the same - Rafael Nadal winning at the French Open and Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open. The World No.1, with his formidable serving, impressive returning, and baseline supremacy, tamed a frustrated Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 on Sunday to complete a hat-trick of trophies at the Melbourne Park, and bag a record-extending ninth Australian Open title and 18th Grand Slam trophy.

Djokovic made his intentions clear at the start of the match, breaking Medvedev early in the second game before the Russian fought back to continue the set on serve. Djokovic eventually broke Medvedev in the 12th game to race away to a 0-40 lead and wrapped up the set. The Russian failed to bounce back in the successive sets, leaving the relentless Serb to inch closer to his ninth title.

“There are a lot of mixed feelings in the last month over tennis players coming to Australia,” Djokovic said after his win. “It wasn’t easy, it was challenging on many levels – [but] thanks to the organisers for making it happen.” The champion saved his final words for the Rod Laver Arena: “every day, I love you more and more.”

18 Grand Slam titles for Djokovic which still keeps him third in the all-time list after 20 each from Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. This is the closest he has stood to Federer's Grand Slam tally in his career.

59 ATP titles combining Masters 1000, Nitto ATP title and majors, which further consolidates his position atop with Nadal standing second with 56 and Federer with 54.

9 titles at the Australian Open is the most for any player in the history of the sports, extending his own record atop, now standing three ahead of Federer and Roy Emerson with six each. He won titles in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

2 Djokovic now stands second in the list of most titles won at a single Grand Slam event, with only Nadal's incredible tally of 13 French Open trophies atop. Federer's tally of eight Wimbledon titles stands third followed by Pete Sampras' run of seven trophies at the SW19.

6 Djokovic has now equalled Nadal's record for most majors won after turning 30. Nadal had earlier surpassed the Serb to take the top spot with his 13th French Open title last September. Serena holds the record with 10 titles after turning 30.