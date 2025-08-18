Iga Swiatek vs Jasmine Paolini H2H record ahead of their Cincinnati Open 2025 final Iga Swiatek and Jasmine Paolini are in their first finals at the Cincinnati Open as they look to clinch their maiden titles at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. Swiatek is bidding for her 11th ATP 1000 title and looks to add another championship under her belt in 2025.

Iga Swiatek goes up against Jasmine Paolini in the Cincinnati Open 2025 final as the third-seed looks to add another title under her belt going into the US Open. Swiatek, the six-time Grand Slam winner, is hunting for her 11th ATP 1000 title. Meanwhile, Paolini is looking for her third 1000 title following her wins in Dubai Championships and the Italian Open.

Swiatek defeated Elena Rybakina in the Cincinnati final with her straight-sets win 7-5, 6-3 to reach her maiden final at Ohio, while Paolini outclassed Veronika Kudermetova in three sets to reach her first Cincinnati final too.

Swiatek has not reached the final at the Lindner Family Tennis Center previously, as she fell in the semifinals three consecutive times. She is looking for her second title in the last three tournaments, having won Wimbledon with her 6-0, 6-0 win over Amanda Anisimova in the final.

Swiatek is not looking to take her opponent lightly by any means. "Jasmine plays fast, but with a lot of spin, and she has a lot of variety in terms of going to the net as well,” said Swiatek. “I’m going to have to prepare tactically, but I’m just going to kind of focus on myself," Swiatek said.

Meanwhile, Paolini, the Paris Olympic gold medallist in the doubles category, knows Swiatek is always tough to face. "It’s been really tough against her," said Paolini. "She’s an amazing player. It’s always tough to play her. She defends really well, serves well. But I’ll try to do my best. I’m in the final, and I like the conditions here. Let’s fight." Ahead of the clash, here are the head-to-head records between Swiatek and Paolini.

Iga Swiatek vs Jasmine Paolini head-to-head records

Iga Swiatek has not lost a match to the Italian Paolini in their five face-offs till now, including the 2024 final at Roland Garros. The two last met each other in the Bad Homburg Open, where the Pole defeated the 29-year-old in straight sets 6-1, 6-3. Swiatek defeated Paolini in the BJK Cup Semifinals in 2024, in the US Open (round of 128) in 2022 and in the Prague Open (round of 16) in 2018.

Swiatek vs Paolini H2H:

Matches Played: 5

Matches won by Swiatek: 5

Matches won by Paolini: 0