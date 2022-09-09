US Open 2022: Iga Swiatek ready to clinch another Grand Slam crown, Ons Jabeur stands in way

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur

Iga Swiatek is all set to add another feather to her impressive 2022 crown as she will face Ons Jabeur in the US Open final. After battling for more than two hours Swiatek will now face Tunisian Jabeur. Both ladies have reached the Grand Slam finals in 2022, with Swiatek winning the French Open crown while Jabeur losing the Wimbledon final.



The clash will be the fifth time the pair will cross paths, with the current head-to-head locked at 2-2. A win for either will establish an upper-hand in the rivalry. The clash will also be the repeat of the Rome Masters where Swiatek beat Jabeur in straight sets - 6-2 6-2.

Swiatek will have a score to settle when they both clash in the final having lost the only Grand Slam meeting between them. Jabeur beat Swiatek 5-7 6-1 6-1 in the 2021 Wimbledon Championships while they are also locked at 1-1 on the hard court. Swiatek won the first meeting at the Washington DC Open in 2019, while Jabeur won the Cincinnati Masters clash in 2021.

Road to the final

Swiatek was made to sweat in the semifinal by Aryna Sabalenka as the match stretched for more than two hours. The world number one rallied from a set down to beat Aryna Sabalenka 3-6 6-1 6-4 and reach a first US Open final. After a sluggish start, the Pole came back in the second set and overcame an early break in the decider by winning the final four games to see off the powerful Sabalenka.

Jabeur on the flip side hardly struggled as she prevailed in straight sets against with a thumping 6-1 6-3 win over Caroline Garcia. Jabeur has now become the first African woman to reach the New York final in the open era. The number five seed has been fluent with her approach in the US Open having dropped only one set in the tournament.

Head to Head meeting between Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur

Year Name Round Surface Winning Player Score 2022 Rome Masters F Clay Iga Swiatek 6-2 6-2 2021 Cincinnati Masters R32 Hard Ons Jabeur 6-3 6-3 2021 Wimbledon R16 Grass Ons Jabeur 5-7 6-1 6-1 2019 Washington DC R32 Hard Iga Swiatek 4-6 6-4 6-4

